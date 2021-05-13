Garrett Richards Takes Ball Thursday Night Looking To Extend Hot Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

After a slow start to 2021, Garrett Richards is finding his form.

Richards allowed 12 runs across 16 2/3 innings in his first four starts with the Boston Red Sox, but has rebounded nicely to the tune of just six runs over 19 innings pitched in his last three starts.

The 32-year-old is back on the bump Thursday night as the Red Sox look to snap their second three-game losing streak of the 2021 season.

For more on his recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images