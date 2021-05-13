NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have shuffled their deck in attempt to prevent the Oakland Athletics from sweeping them.

The Red Sox make five lineup changes for Thursday night’s game against the Athletics at Fenway Park. Chief among them are the return of Bobby Dalbec after two off days, and the entry Jonathan Araúz, who will make his first start of the 2021 season. Boston’s losing streak stands at three games, following setbacks against Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Will the changes end the slide?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora moves Michael Chavis from the bottom to the top of the batting order, and he’ll play second base in place of Marwin González, instead of first base where he featured the past two games. The change is part of new-look infield, which also includes Dalbec at first base and batting eighth and Araúz at shortstop batting ninth.

Xander Bogaerts will be the designated hitter for the first time since April 25 and he’ll bat fourth. J.D. Martinez will play left field for the first time since April 28 and bat third.

Garrett Richards will start for the Red Sox, looking to help the team avoid a series sweep against the Athletics.

Lefty Sean Manaea will take the mound for Oakland.

Lefty Sean Manaea will take the mound for Oakland.

The full lineups for Thursday's Red Sox versus Athletics game are below. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.