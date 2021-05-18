How Brian Hoyer Signing Affects Rest Of Patriots’ Quarterback Battles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brian Hoyer-era is not over yet for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots suddenly have an extra quarterback on their roster after signing Hoyer to a one-year deal Monday night.

So, is another move coming at the position with the veteran QB back in the fold? Not necessarily.

Hoyer joins presumptive starter Cam Newton, 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones and potential backup Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart as New England continues to fill out its roster with cheap veteran players.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declared Newton as “our quarterback” on the same night New England drafted Jones. So, Newton isn’t going anywhere. Neither is Jones, who is the future at the position for the Patriots. But Stidham could be on thin ice with organized team activities practices starting up next week.

That’s not to say Stidham will be cut before the Patriots put on helmets. But he suddenly faces competition in the event Jones can’t back up Newton to start the season and New England needs a backup quarterback.

Stidham and Hoyer have traded blows in the backup quarterback battle since the former was drafted in 2019. Stidham won the No. 2 role as a rookie, and Hoyer was cut out of training camp. The Patriots did reportedly have plans to re-sign Hoyer before he was scooped up by the Indianapolis Colts. Then Hoyer beat out Stidham for the backup job behind Newton last summer only to be knocked down the depth chart after a disastrous outing in a start against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stidham spent the rest of the season as the No. 2 while Hoyer was relegated to street-clothes duties on the sideline.