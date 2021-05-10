Mac Jones Takeaways: What Patriots Are Getting In First-Round QB

NESN Logo Sign In

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft broke perfectly for the New England Patriots, with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones sliding all the way to them at No. 15 overall.

Jones has been described as an excellent fit for New England’s offense. What are the Patriots getting in the 22-year-old signal-caller? We reviewed film from Jones’ superb 2020 season to find out.

— Jones’ greatest asset is his accuracy. He completed a remarkable 77.4 percent of his passes last season, breaking Colt McCoy’s NCAA record of 76.7 percent. He also led the nation in Pro Football Focus’s adjusted completion percentage (84.2 percent), which removes drops, throwaways, spikes, passes batted at the line and passes thrown while the quarterback was being hit.

Check out Jones’ ball placement on these touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie:

Can’t get much better than that.

— One of the biggest knocks on Jones is his lack of elite arm strength, and we spotted a number of instances of him either underthrowing or overthrowing long passes to wide receivers. Overall, though, Jones was phenomenally productive on deep balls, going 33-for-56 with 17 touchdowns and four drops, per PFF. He also completed 71.3 percent of his passes between 10 and 19 yards downfield (72 of 101), posting a near-perfect 149.0 passer rating on those throws.

Jones led the nation in yards per attempt (11.2).