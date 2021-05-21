Hunter Henry Reveals New Jersey Number He’ll Wear With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Henry isn’t taking advantage of the NFL’s newly relaxed jersey number rules, but he will be sporting some fresh digits for the New England Patriots this season.

In an Instagram post Thursday night, the veteran tight end revealed he’s switching to No. 85.

No. 86, which Henry wore during his five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, belongs to second-year Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi. Ryan Izzo wore No. 85 last season. He’s now with the Houston Texans.

Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots in March. He and fellow New England newcomer Jonnu Smith (four years, $50 million) both will attend the TE University summit organized by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

The Patriots hope the additions of Henry and Smith — the top two free agent tight ends available this offseason — will revitalize a position group that’s ranked among the NFL’s worst since Rob Gronkowski’s departure. New England ranked dead last in the league in receptions by tight ends in each of the last two seasons, totaling 37 in 2019 and 18 in 2020.

Henry surpassed both of those totals combined on his own last season, tallying 60 catches for 613 yards and six touchdowns in his final year as a Charger. Smith posted a 41-448-8 line for the Tennessee Titans in 2020.