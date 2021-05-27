Islanders Coach Barry Trotz Offers Initial Take On Facing Bruins In Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are going to have their hands full with the New York Islanders.

The Islanders know that goes both ways.

Boston beat the Washington Capitals and five games, while the Isles took six to knock off the Pittsburgh Penguins, and now the two sides will meet each other in the second round for the East Division crown.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, mere minutes after walking off the ice following the Game 6 win, was quick to be complimentary of the Bruins.

“We’re going to have a big challenge with the Boston Bruins,” Trotz told reporters. “They’re playing very well, as you saw, they played the Capitals and they’ve got some game-changers there too. The perfection line, and then they’ve really added to that second line. They’re a deep team that plays the right way, it’ll be an event for both teams.”

Boston went 3-3-2 in the series against New York this season.

