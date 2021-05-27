NFL Writer Floats Hypothetical Julio Jones Trade Offer For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the best wide receivers of the past decade is available for trade, and the Patriots — or any other interested team — might be able to land him at a low rate.

Julio Jones’ days in Atlanta all but surely are numbered. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot last month made it clear the organization would take calls on Jones, who earlier this week announced he’s not long for Atlanta.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday reported it only would take a second-round draft pick to acquire Jones. ESPN’s Mike Reiss seemingly used that report to form the baseline of his hypothetical Jones trade offer for New England while also tacking on Jarrett Stidham.

From a Patriots perspective, you pull the trigger on this proposed trade without hesitation. Bill Belichick and Co. were willing to part ways with a second-rounder for Mohamed Sanu two years ago, and Jones is lightyears better than his former Falcons teammate. As for Stidham, he seemingly doesn’t have a future in Foxboro with Mac Jones now waiting in the wings to take over as franchise quarterback.

This hypothetical offer might not receive a ton of consideration from Atlanta, however. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a receiver-needy contender likely would be willing to overpay Jones, even though the Falcons seemingly have lost all of their leverage.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images