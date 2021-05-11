NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran is doing his best to answer questions about whether his swing change would translate at the Triple-A level.

Duran, the top outfield prospect in the Boston Red Sox system, hit a two-run homer Tuesday in the home opener for the Worcester Red Sox. The 24-year-old hit his first Triple-A homer Saturday afternoon.

Take a look:

Duran has homered again pic.twitter.com/lGJScnf2oo — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 11, 2021

Duran struggled to begin the season but since has settled in. The speedy outfielder entered Tuesday’s action hitting .261 over six games.

Duran’s potential promotion remains an intriguing storyline to follow. Chaim Bloom and Co. have insisted they will not rush the top prospect, but his ascension to Fenway Park could be accelerated if Boston’s corner outfielders continue to struggle.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images