Jayson Tatum, Celtics React To Star’s 50-Point Night During Play-In Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum may not be able to find his 50-point performance in the postseason record books, or the regular-season record books for that matter either.

But the Celtics star, along with his teammates, certainly won’t have trouble remembering Tatum’s takeover during Boston’s 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards in the first-ever NBA Play-In Tournament. The win earned Boston a trip to the NBA Playoffs where Tatum and Co. will take on the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

“I just wanted to be aggressive tonight,” Tatum said on a postgame video conference. “We got in the bonus early in a couple of those quarters so once I saw that I was just trying to put the pressure on the defense and the refs.”

Tatum, of note, was a perfect 17-for-17 at the free throw line. He scored 23 of his 50 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics pull away before finishing 14-for-32 from the field with eight rebounds and four assists.

“Jayson was special, man. He was unbelievable,” Kemba Walker, who scored 29 points of his own, said on a postgame video conference. “It ain’t new to me. I’ve been watching this guy put in this kind of work for the last year or two. So I’m here for the ride. It’s fun. It’s always exciting to see him go off the way he go off, so we’re going to need that, throughout the whole run.”

Tristan Thompson added: “For him tonight, he had it rolling. He’s a stud. We know what he can do so he’s got to set the ton early for us.”

It led Wizards head coach Scott Brooks to now how Tatum will be an MVP in the league very soon.