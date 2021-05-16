Join NESN, Bud Light Monday At Sports Zone In Dracut For Bruins Action

NESN Logo Sign In

Be sure to swing by Sports Zone on Monday night.

NESN will be stopping by the Dracut, Mass., bar and restaurant prior to the Boston Bruins’ Game 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs action against the Washington Capitals to see all they have to offer.

Find out more about local beer retailers in the Boston area with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.