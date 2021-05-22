Kevan Miller Always Has Teammates’ Backs; They Returned Favor In Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins, without saying it directly, seemed to reveal the message in the dressing room during the second intermission Friday.

“Kevan Miller always has had our backs, let’s make sure we have his.”

They did.

Miller left Friday’s eventual Game 4 win over the Capitals, which pushed Washington to the brink of elimination, after an ugly hit from Dmitry Orlov.

The B’s defenseman ended up in the hospital for scans, and the hit, though it only resulted in a minor penalty even after a review, drew the ire of Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy.

But the Bruins responded in a few ways. Immediately after the hit, Charlie Coyle engaged Orlov (both got roughing penalties) and the Caps blueliner got an earful from Nick Ritchie before going to the box. The Bruins then scored on the resulting power play to go up 1-0, then they continued pushing until the final horn sounded, giving them a 4-1 win.

Even before Friday, it was clear how fond the Bruins are of Miller. It was even clearer after the game.