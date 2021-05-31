NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart wasn’t pleased upon hearing a Boston Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Sunday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, but he was pleased by what ensued.

Irving, you may have heard, was walking off the court after Brooklyn’s 141-126 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the first-round NBA playoff series, when a fan in the stands threw a water bottle at him. He appeared to be fine, and said fan was quickly apprehended, which Smart was happy about.

“One bad seed doesn’t mean that the whole fruit is poisoned,” Smart said during his postgame video conference. “Our fans have been great. We just had a knucklehead decide to do something knuckleheaded-ish. And it got to taken care of. So we were happy for that.”

Irving, though, appeared to do something knucklehead-is himself after the postgame buzzer. The Nets guard, who scored 39 points, appeared to stomp on the Celtics midcourt logo, obviously as a sign of disrespect. That, as you may expect, caused fans to call the ex-Celtic classless.

Anyway, the Nets took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series Sunday, and both teams not head to Brooklyn for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

