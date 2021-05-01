Patriots Draftee Ronnie Perkins Shares Excitement After Third-Round Selection

New England selected Perkins No. 96 overall

Ronnie Perkins is the latest to join the New England Patriots, and it seems the Oklahoma product couldn’t be more thrilled.

Perkins, the defensive end who was selected No. 96 overall in the third round of Friday’s 2021 NFL Draft, shared his excitement with a tweet.

“I’m a Patriot!!!!!!! LFG,” Perkins wrote.

Perkins added: “So thankful for coach Belichick and this opportunity.”

Perkins, regarded as a second-round pick despite the off-field concerns, presents great value as a high-risk high-reward prospect. He was selected with the compensatory pick awarded following Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

