Patriots Odds: Season Win Total Number On The Rise Post-NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

A jolt of optimism has been zapped into the New England Patriots’ season win total.

One month before the 2021 NFL Draft, DraftKings sportsbook was the first American shop to hang a number on the Pats win total. The market opened at O/U nine regular season wins with -135 juice to the “under.” So you would’ve had to lay $135 to win $100 on “under” nine wins. “Over” bets were plus-money at the time.

Ever since New England drafted quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th pick last Thursday, respected money has poured into the market on the “over.” Some books are now offering O/U 9.5 wins and the remaining 9s are juiced to the “over.”

New England Patriots win totals:

FOX Bet: O/U 9.5 u-145

BetMGM: O/U 9.5 u-115

William Hill: O/U 9 o-150

SugarHouse: O/U 9 o-135

DraftKings: O/U 9 o-130

PointsBet: O/U 9 o-130

So it’s noticeably more expensive to bet on New England since the quarterback of the future fell directly into Bill Belichick’s lap. The running joke around the NESN newsroom was that Belichick would trade down and draft a safety or something like that, and boy was everybody wrong.

“The Patriots should move on from Cam Newton as soon as possible,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “That ship has almost sailed and you know what you’re going to get (with Cam). Belichick will realize that the kid gives his team a better chance to thrive on third and short. That’s how you win in the NFL — with a quarterback that makes the right decisions and the accurate throws.”

Belichick only has started a rookie quarterback once since taking over in Foxboro, and it wasn’t exactly by design. Jacoby Brissett started in a pinch back in 2016 when Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension and backup Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.