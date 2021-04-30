Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Is So Excited To Play For Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones went into the 2021 NFL Draft hoping he’d fall to the New England Patriots.

The young quarterback loved New England’s team-first approach, its winning culture. He wanted to be part of that.

He also wanted to play for Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ longtime offensive coordinator.

During the pre-draft process, Jones met virtually with McDaniels multiple times and pored over Patriots film. After New England selected him with the 15th overall pick Thursday night, the Alabama product raved about his new OC.

“I watched a ton of their stuff with Cam (Newton) and even with Tom Brady when he was there, and I just love what Josh McDaniels does,” Jones said during his introductory video conference. “He does a great job. He’s very creative. And just to watch good football plays on tape is what you want to look at, and good quarterback play. So I always tried to find games from the Patriots in the past and looked at them through the draft process just because it’s a great football team, and to be a part of it now is awesome. I’m looking forward to just learning from those other guys.”

Though he lacks the arm strength and top-end athleticism of this year’s other elite QB prospects, Jones seems like a perfect fit for McDaniels’ offense, which values accuracy, anticipation, intelligence and quick decision-making.

Jones displayed all of those traits during his superb 2020 season, during which he set an NCAA record for completion percentage (77.4 percent) while also leading the nation in yards per attempt (11.2), throwing 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions and piloting an uber-talented Crimson Tide roster to a national championship.