Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft Purchases Hamptons Home For Huge Price

As the New England Patriots grind it out in training camp this summer, Robert Kraft might be enjoying the weather on Long Island.

Kraft has purchased a Hamptons beach house for a whopping $43 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources. WSJ reports it’s one of the largest real-estate deals in the popular vacation area this year to date.

The transaction reportedly was facilitated via an off-market deal. The home, built in 2017, is 7,000-square feet, according to WSJ. Among the appealing amenities is a “large oceanfront pool.”

This is not Kraft’s first vacation home. The longtime Patriots owner also owns a residence in Palm Beach.

