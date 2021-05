NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum was unstoppable this past week.

The Boston Celtics star averaged over 40 points per game in three contests, including a franchise record-tying 60-point effort against the San Antonio Spurs last Friday. This elevation in Tatum’s game is why he’s our VA Hero Of The Week.

See more on Tatum’s big week in the video above and learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images