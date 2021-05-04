Why Rafael Devers Isn’t Starting For Red Sox Against Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers was not in the starting lineup for the Boston Red Sox when they begin their series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

But it doesn’t have to do with his production at the plate.

Devers has been having shoulder soreness, and appeared to tweak it Saturday night against the Texas Rangers. Manager Alex Cora revealed the third baseman will get another day of rest just to be safe.

“We’re going to give him one more day,” Cora told reporters during a Zoom press conference. “He came in (Monday) for treatment on his shoulder. We felt like one more day is going to benefit him so heâ€™s not starting today.”

Marwin Gonzalez slides into Devers’ spot.

The Red Sox have lost three of of their last four games and look to turn things around with a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images