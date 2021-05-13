Red Sox Activate Nick Pivetta, Likely Will Start Friday Against Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta’s stint on the COVID-19 related injured list fortunately was short-lived.

The Red Sox pitcher was activated Thursday ahead of Boston’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Pivetta, who was experiencing symptoms from his COVID-19 vaccine, is slated to pitch Friday when the Los Angeles Angels come to town, and it’s likely that still will be the case.

“This is kind of how people react to the shot and he’s feeling better,” Cora told reporters Thursday afternoon. “The hope, obviously, is for him to start tomorrow.”

Eduard Bazardo was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester a day after pitching two scoreless innings for the Red Sox in their loss to the A’s.

Pivetta is 5-0 on the year with a 3.19 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images