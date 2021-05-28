NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox use their highest draft pick in generations to strengthen their batteries?

MLB.com’s Jim Callis on Wednesday projected the Red Sox will select Louisville Catcher Henry Davis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Although Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have commanded plenty of attention in recent months, Callis believes Davis is college baseball’s premier position player and suggests his talent will interest Boston.

“The Red Sox feel like the absolute floor for Leiter, who probably won’t get to them,” Callis wrote in his latest 2021 MLB mock draft. “Davis is the best college position player available, the high school shortstops also would be attractive and there are rumblings Boston could cut a deal with a lesser college bat to save money to spend big later.”

Davis is hitting .367 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs in 2021, his junior season. His 1.140 OPS also stands out among his impressive statistics.

MLB will conduct the draft July 11. Barring a trade, the Red Sox will make their highest pick since 1967 when they took Mike Garman with the No. 3 overall selection.

