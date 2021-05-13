Red Sox Offer Update On Nick Pivetta’s Status For Next Scheduled Start

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox added starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to their COVID-19 related injured list ahead of Wednesday?s loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Fortunately, the righty didn’t come down with the virus, but instead is feeling the side effects from receiving the vaccine.

But it puts his status for his next start, scheduled to be Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, in jeopardy.

“Nick is not feeling great after the second shot, hopefully he can be OK for this next start,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared after the game.

If he’s not ready, though, pitchers Matt Andriese or Garrett Whitlock will be ready to take the mound. But Boston still is going to see how things go with Pivetta.

“Hopefully he can bounce back normal. Cora said. “He’s not the first person that struggled with this, so hopefully he can be ready again.”

Pivetta is 5-0 for the Red Sox in seven starts this season with a 3.19 ERA.