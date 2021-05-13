NESN Logo Sign In

There are a lot of good football games on tap for the 2021 NFL season.

Like a lot a lot.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs have a handful of marquee matchups while the Buffalo Bills have their share of playoff rematches and so, so, so much more.

Anyway, without any further ado, let’s run through some of the best games on the 2021 NFL calendar:

Week 1: Cowboys at Buccaneers, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET

This is quite the ratings grab for the NFL, and kicking off the season with America’s Team against the defending Super Bowl champion is a move you have to respect. Plus, the return of QB Dak Prescott gives this one an added boost.

Week 1: Browns at Chiefs, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

The NFL is starting off with a bang having this playoff rematch in the first week of the season. And while it may be too bad it’s not a primetime game, it should be a good one nonetheless.

Week 4: Buccaneers at Patriots, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET

The most anticipated game of the entire season will take place on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 4. This could set a new ratings record both in New England and nationally.