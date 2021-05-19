Red Sox Pitching Prospect Eduard Bazardo Exits Game With Arm Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Eduard Bazardo are holding their collective breath.

Bazardo, one of Boston’s more intriguing pitching prospects, exited Tuesday night’s Worcester Red Sox game with an apparent injury to his throwing arm. The 25-year-old threw a fastball to the backstop and immediately grabbed at his throwing arm, seemingly above the elbow.

You can watch the sequence unfold in the video here.

The Red Sox had not offered an update on Bazardo as of early Wednesday morning. It’s unclear in what part of the arm Bazardo suffered the injury.

Bazardo has appeared in two games this season for Boston, twirling three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks. The Venezuelan right-hander possesses a low-to-mid-90s fastball and a decent breaking ball, both of which he commands well.

As such, Bazardo has been viewed as someone who could work his way into a consistent bullpen role at the major league level as early as this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images