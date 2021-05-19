Chase Winovich (And His Diamond Hands) Holding Strong On Bitcoin

Chase Winovich: not a panic seller.
(Or so he claims.)
The New England Patriots linebacker — and lover of all-things New Hampshire — recently revealed his investing in Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. And he, like many others, had a bad Wednesday morning as the crypto market experienced a broad selloff.
Whenever such a selloff happens, many investors quickly sell their assets to preserve profits or prevent further losses. Winovich apparently is not such a person.
Check out this tweet:
We’ll take him at his word.
As for Winovich’s full-time job, he likely will be on the field next week when the Patriots begin organized team activities in Foxboro.