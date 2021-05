NESN Logo Sign In

Fenway Park is starting to look normal again.

After a long year of small or crowd-less games, the Boston Red Sox were able to welcome fans back to Fenway Park at full capacity Saturday afternoon under the guidance of the CDC and Governor Charlie Baker’s latest announcements.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined Tom Caron on the "Ultimate Red Sox Show" to discuss the changes. To hear their conversation, check out the video above.