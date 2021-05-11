Robert Williams Inactive For Celtics In Must-Win Game Against Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their best players Tuesday night when they host the Miami Heat in the most important game of the season.

Center Robert Williams will miss the crucial matchup due to turf toe, according to the team. Williams tried to played through the injury Sunday against Miami but was ruled out after the second quarter.

Jaylen Brown also will sit out due to a torn wrist ligament, which will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/6De0HmEu5F — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 11, 2021

Yeah, not good.

Boston currently trails Miami by two games for sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Celtics will participate in a play-in tournament if they finish between seventh and 10th place.

