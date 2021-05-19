Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Center Won’t Return Against Wizards

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will not return for the second half of the NBA’s play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Williams, who had missed much of the end of the season with a turf toe injury, limped to the locker room at the end of the first half. The Celtics revealed he would not return with about eight minutes left in the third quarter due to that same turf toe injury on his left foot.

Williams had missed each of the last four games with said ailment.

He landed awkwardly on the heal of teammate Jayson Tatum while going up for a rebound at the end of the first half. Williams also showed his frustration by pounding the court with his fist while on the ground.

He started his 14th game of the season Tuesday.

The Celtics’ depth behind Williams is Tristan Thompson and Luke Kornet, while Grant Williams also could play some small-ball center.

