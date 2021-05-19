Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Gain Ground In Division With 8-0 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have dropped two straight games following an 8-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Eduardo Rodriguez now is 5-2 on the mound, tying a career-high in hits given up during his start, while he and reliever Matt Andriese collectively allowed a season-high 18 hits.

On the other side, the Red Sox offense couldn’t put up the same production at the plate as the Blue Jays, recording just five hits, though Alex Verdugo (two hits) accounted for almost half of them.

For Toronto, Hyun Jin Ryu put together a great outing, going seven innings with seven strikeouts as the American League East rival improves to 23-17

With the loss, Boston falls 25-18 on the season. Here’s how it all went down.

ON THE MOUND

— Eduardo Rodriguez took the loss on the mound after giving up five runs off 11 hits (tying a career-high) and a walk. He struck out six batters in five innings, but a tough fourth inning got them in a hole the Red Sox couldn’t climb back from.

— Matt Andriese was handed the game for three innings, in which he gave up two runs off seven hits (including a home run) and a walk with three strikeouts.