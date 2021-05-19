Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Gain Ground In Division With 8-0 Win

The Boston Red Sox have dropped two straight games following an 8-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Eduardo Rodriguez now is 5-2 on the mound, tying a career-high in hits given up during his start, while he and reliever Matt Andriese collectively allowed a season-high 18 hits.
On the other side, the Red Sox offense couldn’t put up the same production at the plate as the Blue Jays, recording just five hits, though Alex Verdugo (two hits) accounted for almost half of them.
For Toronto, Hyun Jin Ryu put together a great outing, going seven innings with seven strikeouts as the American League East rival improves to 23-17
With the loss, Boston falls 25-18 on the season. Here’s how it all went down.
ON THE MOUND
— Eduardo Rodriguez took the loss on the mound after giving up five runs off 11 hits (tying a career-high) and a walk. He struck out six batters in five innings, but a tough fourth inning got them in a hole the Red Sox couldn’t climb back from.
— Matt Andriese was handed the game for three innings, in which he gave up two runs off seven hits (including a home run) and a walk with three strikeouts.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Alex Verdugo was half of Boston’s production at the plate. He was stranded after a single in the first and a leadoff double in the top of the fourth against Ryu.
— The Red Sox tried to make something happen in the eighth to avoid the shutout after Bobby Dalbec was walked by reliever Travis Bergen. He advanced to second after Kiké Hernández got a base hit, setting up J.D. Martinez with two on and two outs. But Toronto swapped out Bergen for Tyler Chatwood, and the designated hitter grounded out to second.
— Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe also recorded hits, but no other Red Sox player managed to get on the plate aside from Dalbec and Christian Vázquez who were walked and Bogaerts who reached on an error in the ninth.
