Mac Jones has been (perhaps unfairly?) compared to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on numerous occasions.

… But what if this non-physical, non-success-driven comparison actually makes sense?

No, it’s not about Jones’ not-so-slender body type, or his movement in the pocket. And it’s not even about how Jones reportedly copied Brady’s footwork and elements of his preparation.

It’s in regards to Jones’ competitiveness. And a recent story shared by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe depicts a competitiveness resembling one New England Patriots fans saw throughout two decades with Tom Brady.

Check out this excerpt from Howe’s story:

Then, Jones became so confident in Alabama?s offense while running the scout team that he again took control of his own situation. During a run-heavy period against the first-team defense, which was stacking the line to prepare for a future opponent, Jones decided to take advantage.

Rather than running the plays off the coaches? cards, Jones checked the routes and protections at the line, and he beat the defense for deep ball after deep ball. The scout team let the starters hear it, too, cheering and dancing toward the sideline.