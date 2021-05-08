Celtics Wrap: Kemba Walker’s Season-High Not Enough In Loss Vs. Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 33 points while Evan Fournier chipped in a solid night on the offensive end, but the shorthanded Boston Celtics fell to the Chicago Bills 121-99 at United Center on Friday.

Boston cut what was once a 21-point third-quarter lead to just eight points in the fourth, but Chicago used a crunch-time run to pull away. The Celtics trailed for the final three quarters.

Walker shot 10-for-21 with six 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Fournier scored 15 of his 17 points in the first-half while playing 36 minutes. Jayson Tatum didn’t have his best night offensive end as he shot 3-for-15 and concluded with nine points.

On a night the Celtics were already without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, Boston’s poor shooting — 41 percent (35-for-86 from the floor) — along with a down defensive night, seemed to be the keys.

Boston fell to 35-32 on the season while Chicago improved to 28-39.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson