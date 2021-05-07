Patriots’ Mac Jones ‘Most Polarizing’ QB In ESPN’s Post-Draft Survey

NESN Logo Sign In

Of the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, Mac Jones generated the most pre-draft debate.

A week removed from Jones’ Day 1 selection, that apparently has not changed.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg polled more than 25 college coaches in the days following the draft and found that Jones, whom the New England Patriots drafted 15th overall, was the “most polarizing” signal-caller among collegiate evaluators.

From Rittenberg:

“Alabama’s Mac Jones, who went No. 15 to the New England Patriots, generated the most polarizing debate.

“‘Mac Jones was the most ready out of those quarterbacks,’ an SEC head coach said. ‘You talk about somebody who could throw into a tight window, somebody who could make all the throws. Everybody talks about the arm, but his arm is big enough.‘

“A Big Ten offensive coordinator agreed, calling Jones ‘the best guy I saw. That might be the best pick of the first round. … The ball was always where it should be, when it was supposed to be there, and the receiver always had a chance to do something with it.‘