Tony La Russa Had No Problem With Twins Throwing At His Own Player

There is a fascinating situation involving with the Chicago White Sox involving Tony La Russa and a young South Siders roster.

Things got borderline uncomfortable Monday night when White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes swung at a 3-0 pitch and hit a home run. That it came late in a blowout game against a position pitcher on the mound is the sort of thing frowned upon in some baseball circles.

Like, old baseball circles, the circles to which 76-year-old La Russa very much belongs. Which is why it probably shouldn’t have surprised anyone when La Russa called out his own player for adding to his team’s lead Monday night.

“Big mistake,” La Russa told reporters, per ESPN.com, before Tuesday’s White Sox-Twins game. “The fact that he’s a rookie, and excited, helps explain why he was just clueless. Now he’s got a clue.

“I was upset because that’s not a time to swing 3-0. I knew the Twins knew I was upset. ? He missed a 3-0 take sign. With that kind of lead, that’s just sportsmanship and respect for your opponent.”

He added, per The Athletic: “There will be consequence that he has to endure here within our family. But it won’t happen again because (third base coach Joe McEwing) will be on the lookout, and I will be, too, and we’ll go running in front of the pitcher if we have to.”

Debating the place for sportsmanship as it pertains to one-sided games in professional sports certainly is an interesting conversation.