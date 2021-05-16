UFC 262 Fight Ends In Bizarre Fashion With This Delayed Knockout

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you ready for one of the strangest finishes to a UFC fight you’ll ever see?

Edson Barboza knocked out Shane Burgos on Saturday in the third round of their UFC 262 featherweight bout in Houston. After taking a brutal right hand from Barboza, Burgos stood on his feet, seemingly fine, before seconds later stumbling and falling to his eventual defeat.

It was odd.

(You can click here to watch video of the bizarre finish.)

The win gave Barboza two victories in a row in the featherweight division.

“I’m very happy,” he said after the fight, via MMAFighting.com “Look at me, I think that’s the Fight of the Night. 3-0 at featherweight. I definitely feel more healthy. Guys in featherweight, I’m coming for all you guys.”