UFC’s Chris Weidman Posts Before-And-After X-Ray Photos Of Leg Injury

Chris Weidman is on the mend after suffering one of the more gruesome leg injuries you’ll ever see.

The 36-year-old fighter broke his tibia and fibula, among other injuries, while delivering a leg kick to Uriah Hall on Saturday during a UFC 261 fight. Weidman on Sunday underwent surgery and later shared before-and-after X-ray photos while also thanking his doctors.

(You can click here to view the photos, which might make some uncomfortable.)

“Special thanks to Dr. Gitlin for performing a successful surgery and being so helpful during the entire process,” Weidman wrote in an Instagram caption. “Also, a big thank you to Dr. Davidson from the UFC for making sure I was taken care of properly and speaking to these doctors on my behalf. It made me feel so much better having him involved because I know he had my back. The primary concern is the bone punctured through my calf and skin when I put my weight on it, making sure the laceration doesn’t get infected.”

Weidman also offered an update on his recovery.