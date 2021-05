NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is making himself right at home with the Boston Bruins.

The forward scored yet another goal for his new team, this time to put the Bruins ahead in the second period against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

A Matt Grzelcyk shot deflected off the body of Hall and past Mackenzie Blackwood for the 2-1 edge. A brief review for goaltender interference proved futile and the goal stood.

Check it out:

That marks goal No. 6 for Hall as a member of the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images