The Boston Red Sox’s old home run cart wasn’t cutting it, so catcher Kevin Plawecki ordered them a new one.
And Tuesday evening in their game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, the offense was eager to put it to use.
The Boston bats got to work early, scoring four runs in the first inning off four hits and an error in the first inning. In the second frame, they started hitting them out of the park.
Alex Verdugo got to take the first spin in the customized new home run cart after taking an opposite field shot over the Green Monster to tack on another run.
Next up, J.D. Martinez singled to center to get on base, and Xander Bogaerts blasted one 388 feet to the other side, clearly also fiending to test out the new wheels.
Call that a 7-2 lead in favor of the Red Sox off eight hits. And that’s only after two frames.