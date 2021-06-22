Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Simmons is taking a beating out there.

The Philadelphia 76ers star has been under scrutiny since his team’s elimination from the NBA Playoffs on Sunday night. Probably because in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, a series the Sixers were heavy favorited to win, all of Simmons’ flaws as a player were amplified.

He put up an abysmal five points on 2-for-4 shooting in an elimination game, had the worst free throw percentage in NBA postseason history and became subject of ruthless NBA Twitter memes after passing up on a dunk to pad his assist count (13). In the process, it’s become glaringly obvious that the 24-year-old is not a fit in Philly.

Essentially, his trade value is low as ever right now. Yet, it seems inevitable he’ll be moved. Especially after coach Doc Rivers said publicly that he didn’t know if Simmons was capable of being a championship-caliber point guard. Teammate Joel Embiid piling on wasn’t great, either.

Should a team like the Boston Celtics pounce? Let’s start by saying no.

There’s a good argument that Simmons is the Sixers’ scapegoat for their failed process. He’s a borderline Defensive Player of the Year who is elite in switching to defend positions 1 through 5.

For a Celtics team that (traditionally) prides itself on defense, this part is wonderful. The problem arises on the other side of the ball.