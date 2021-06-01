Boxing Rumors: Who Jake Paul Will Fight In Next Pay-Per-View Event

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Paul’s next challenge undoubtedly will be his toughest yet, although that’s not a very high bar to clear.

Paul is coming off knockout victories over former NBA guard Nate Robinson and washed-up UFC veteran Ben Askren. The YouTube star will go back to the MMA well for his next opponent, as he is set to battle former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news.

Woodley, who owns a career MMA record of 19-7-1, lost each of his last UFC bouts, most recently via first-round submission in late March. As for the tale of the tape, Paul stands at 6-foot-1 and weighed in at 191.5 pounds for his fight against Askren. Woodley, meanwhile, is listed at 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds.

It currently is unknown when and where the Paul-Woodley showdown will take place, though Coppinger reports a promotional event is set for Friday in Miami.

In other boxing news, Paul’s older brother, Logan, will step in the squared circle with the legendary Floyd Mayweather on Sunday.

