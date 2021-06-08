NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox bullpen came up clutch in a number of high-leverage situations again Monday at Fenway Park, and it helped Boston claim a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Garrett Whitlock, Darwinzon Hernandez, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor and Adam Ottavino combined to go the final 4 1/3 innings and scattered just five hits. Ottavino ended up allowing three of those hits in 1 1/3 innings before earning the save, too, perhaps best depicting the strong job by the middle relievers.

Sawamura, specifically, got out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth after he entered the game with runners on first and second. Miami left 14 runners on base in the game.

“I think they did a tremendous job today,” Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta said on a postgame video conference. “I came out in 4 2/3 (innings), which I’m pretty disappointed about, but when they come in and they don’t let up runs and we stay in the baseball game like that, it’s a tremendous job up and down by all those guys.

“They’re all throwing the ball really well, even if you come out of the game early, a lot of confidence going with those guys and it worked out really well for us tonight,” Pivetta added.

Ottavino added: “Everybody is ready. Everybody knows to be ready for everything. We’re all there trying to pick each other up. There’s a lot of guys who came in with other guys on base today and picked their teammates up. We all look forward to that. I don’t think anybody cares about the glory or anything, we just want to do it as a team. Today we know it was going to be a grind, so just try to stay locked in the whole way.”

It continues quite a start to the month of June for Red Sox relievers, too.