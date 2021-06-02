Bruins Odds: B’s Remain Betting Favorite As Series Shifts To New York

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ series price is right back where it started against the New York Islanders.

Boston opened as a -200 betting favorite ($200 to win $100) to eliminate New York and advance to the next round. That price ballooned to -500 after the B’s blitzed the Isles 5-2 in Game 1 behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick.

“We did our best to react to the overreaction,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “You’ve got to move two or even three dollars sometimes after a victory, otherwise you won’t write any action on the ‘dog. Boston went from -200 to almost -500, so they went up the full three. And that move brought in action on New York at +325 or +350. You’re just trying to balance the ledger.

“We weren’t trying to write anymore series bets on Boston up 1-0,” the bookmaker cracked.

Go figure, the B’s dropped Game 2 due to Jeremy Lauzon’s ill-advised pass off a teammate’s skate near center ice that led to Casey Cizikas’ game-winning goal in overtime.

And just like that, the series prices were slashed at the betting window.

Bruins’ series prices vs. Islanders

-190 William Hill

-195 FanDuel

-200 Circa Sports

-215 FOX Bet

-200 Westgate SuperBook

-220 DraftKings