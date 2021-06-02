Bruins Injuries: Craig Smith, Jakub Zboril Updates; Latest On Tuukka Rask

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins didn’t know what to expect from Craig Smith in practice Wednesday, but, turned out, good things were in store.

Smith left Game 1 of the B’s second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury, and he didn’t play in Game 2 on Monday.

But he was back on the practice ice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated things are heading in the right direction.

“He looks a lot better,” Cassidy said over Zoom after Wednesday’s practice. “That’s a good development for us, we weren’t sure, to be honest with you. But he made it through the entire practice, did a little work early. So, that’s a positive. Obviously, tomorrow morning let’s see if there’s any residual effect. If not, I assume he’ll be in the lineup.”

Cassidy also shared updates on defensemen Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril, plus a reassurance about goalie Tuukka Rask.

“Kevan Miller, not ready. Zboril’s getting closer if we go that (route) down the road, so that’s good news too that he’s back in a normal colored jersey. The rest of the guys are status quo.

“(Rask is) fine,” Cassidy later noted. “Tuukka’ been ready to go every playoff game, so there’s no issue there. Someone asked me the other day (about him), I think like a lot of guys has a few things here or there, but he’s ready to go. He practiced in full today and he’ll be in the net tomorrow night.”