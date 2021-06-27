Bucks Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 3

The series is tied at a game apiece

by

The Bucks and the Hawks are set to square off in Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.

Atlanta drew first blood with an impressive Game 1 win on the road, but Milwaukee rebounded with a dominant performance Friday night to even the best-of-seven series.

Will the Hawks defend homecourt and take a 2-1 lead in the conference finals? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday night’s game between the Bucks and the Hawks:

When: Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

