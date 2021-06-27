NESN Logo Sign In

The wheels are starting to fall off the New York Yankees and fans certainly seem to be following suite.

The Yankees were handed a third straight loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday as Boston earned the series sweep. It was the second time this season the Red Sox swept the Yankees, doing so earlier this season as well.

And, well, it’s safe to say it hasn’t prompted much positivity from those who support the Yankees organization. That was on display after Sunday’s verdict with a number of replies to the team’s official Twitter account.

It something Red Sox fans certainly will enjoy.

Check it out:

FIRE BOONE — SAVAGES ARE NOT BACK (@YANKEESNATlON) June 27, 2021

funny how well yankees pitchers do when they're no longer in the organization. A point that shouldn't be overlooked. Our management, coaching and roster needs to be dumped and totally rewritten. This series was an absolute abomination — Dougie Fresh (@SwagNYC) June 27, 2021

Gleyber needs to be traded, the problem is, he?s the future of the franchise after judge. What?s happening with him? He?s not hitting, the team is not hitting, so? Is Thames the problem? Yes . This team is not playing baseball definitely, we can?t win games hitting only homers — coke (@JorgeDelsol4) June 27, 2021

Anybody else tired of watching this group consistently get embarrassed every time they play in a big series? We are literally just a punching bag for the good teams. The players on the team looks like they don't enjoy playing baseball at all. Something has got to change. — Pete (@YankeesCole) June 27, 2021

anybody want to form a support group? — k8 (@kait_nyy) June 27, 2021

0-6 on the season against the Red Sox so far is extremely embarrassing — krys marie ? (@krysscarr) June 27, 2021

SIX straight losses to the Boston Red Sox this season. Not sure how much more needs to be seen at this point. Aaron Boone needs to be let go. The team has already lost confidence in him. This team needs a leader that knows howto bring the best out of them & can lead by example. — ??????????? (@LatinLegacy) June 27, 2021

Yeah, you hate to see it.