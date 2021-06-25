NESN Logo Sign In

Scott Morrison is trying to step up the NBA’s coaching ladder.

The Boston Celtics assistant coach told Canadian sports network RDS on Thursday he interviewed for the job of Washington Wizards head coach, according to RDS’ Peter Yannopoulos.

Morrison is among several candidates hoping to fill the vacancy Scott Brooks’ departure created.

My brother & #BleedGreen Coach @scott_morrison informed us on @RDSca tonight that he also interviewed with Washington Wizards for their head coaching position. ???.Future #NBA head coach. @MathieuJolivet pic.twitter.com/fW2mBqfLsN — Peter Yannopoulos (@PeteYannopoulos) June 25, 2021

Morrison joined the Celtics organization in 2014 when he became head coach of the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s NBA G League affiliate. He coached the Celtics’ NBA Summer League team in 2015. Two years later, he joined Brad Stevens’ Celtics coaching staff.

Morrison is one of the internal candidates Stevens interviewed earlier this month to replace him as Celtics head coach, according to CBS Boston. However, the Celtics reportedly decided to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach, and he presumably will determine who’ll comprise his staff of assistants.

Udoka’s looming arrival likely will prompt the departures of at least some of Stevens’ former assistants. Jerome Allen reportedly accepted an assistant coach role with the Detroit Pistons earlier this month. Morrison might follow him out the door, too.