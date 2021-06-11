Charlie McAvoy Explains Brief Absence From Bruins-Islanders Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy’s quick exit from the Bruins’ season-ending loss was not a decision he made on his own.

McAvoy spent a few minutes in the Boston dressing room Wednesday during the second period of B’s-Islanders Game 6. The Bruins blueliner took a Kyle Palmieri shoulder to the chin, which referees deemed not a penalty.

Boston fans surely were on edge when McAvoy left the ice following the late hit and must have been relieved when he returned minutes later. Speaking with the media Friday, McAvoy explained his summoning to the locker room was an order.

“It was mandatory, I had to take a concussion test,” McAvoy told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “I had to go in and do that before I could come back. I didn’t think it was necessary. It’s done, it’s over with.”

McAvoy led all skaters with 25:21 of time on ice in Game 6.