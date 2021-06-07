Here’s What David Pastrnak Wore Ahead Of Bruins-Islanders Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has donned some pretty impressive suits during the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup playoffs run, and that trend continued Monday night.

The top-line winger entered TD Garden ahead of Game 5 against the New York Islanders in a mint green suit. There was no hat to go along with it this time around, but Pastrnak was holding his signature iced coffee, which obviously is needed for a 90-degree day in Boston.

Check it out:

We very much approve.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on on NBC, but NESN will carry an hour of pre and postgame coverage, as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images