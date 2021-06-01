Here’s What David Pastrnak Wore Ahead Of Bruins-Islanders Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak arrived in style ahead of Game 1 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

And the same could be said for Game 2.

The Bruins winger has been known to have a strong suit game coupled with a hat that just completes the whole outfit. And while Monday’s choice wasn’t quite as eye-catching as Saturday, it certainly turned heads.

Check it out:

Time for two.



Pregame and postgame is still with us. pic.twitter.com/6v6Ry5cJtj — NESN (@NESN) May 31, 2021

Maybe this suit, and his man-bun he rocked pregame, will bring the same success to Pastrnak that he had over the weekend.

Be sure to catch all postgame action on NESN.