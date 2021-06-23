Euro 2020 Schedule: Round Of 16 Matchups Set, As Group Stage Ends

NESN Logo Sign In

The soccer world can catch its breath, now that we know what the next part of the UEFA Euro 2020 schedule looks like.

UEFA confirmed the eight matchups that will comprise the Round of 16 on Wednesday following the thrilling conclusion of the final set of group-stage games. The Round of 16 will kick off Saturday and run through Tuesday, with each day featuring two games.

Here are the Euro 2020 Round of 16 matchups (all times ET):

Saturday, June 26

Wales vs. Denmark (noon)

Italy vs. Austria (3 p.m.)

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic (noon)

Belgium vs. Portugal (3 p.m.)

Monday, June 28

Croatia vs. Spain (noon)

France vs. Switzerland (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 29

England vs. Germany (noon)

Sweden vs. Ukraine (3 p.m.)