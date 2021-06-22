NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been almost a year since the Boston Red Sox granted Brian Johnson his release from the team, but he reportedly has a new home.

Johnson signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the Milwaukee Milkmen — the independent league team the 30-year-old had been with — announced Monday.

The veteran pitcher was drafted by the Red Sox 31st overall in 2012 and spent nine seasons in Boston. Johnson amassed a 4.74 ERA across 26 starts, which included a complete-game shutout against the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

Johnson was reliable during the Red Sox’s 2018 season, but did not make the roster in 2020. He spent some time in Pawtucket before ultimately asking to be released.

He made two appearances for the Milkmen for a total of five innings pitched and eight strikeouts. Johnson likely will head to Salt Lake City, Utah, once he clears health and safety protocols.