Franchy Cordero Continues Triple-A Hot Streak, Mashes Laughable Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero just made a few enemies on Neptune.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has absolutely mashed since being sent down to Triple-A Worcester in late May, a trend that continued in a big way Saturday night. Facing the Syracuse Mets, Cordero hit an eighth-inning homer that actually might make you laugh.

Take a look:

Still waiting on this ball to land from @FranchyCordero pic.twitter.com/w5oBnBui9C — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 13, 2021

That… was a blast.

Cordero now has five homers and 14 RBIs to go along with a .382 batting average in 14 games with the WooSox. His 15 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances prove he still has to work on his plate discipline, however.

There never has been much doubt over Cordero’s ability to hit Triple-A pitching. It’s his ability to consistently handle big league arms that remains up for debate.